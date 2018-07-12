Emmy Nominations: Jesus Christ's Super Score, Glover and Hader's Four-Play, Modern Snub and Other Fun Facts

As nominations for the 70th Emmy Awards continue to be processed, TVLine drills down to take a look at some of the quieter (and fun) trends.

SWEET JESUS | With 13 total nods, NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert stands as the most-nominated live musical event of the past five years (easily besting previous title holder Grease Live!‘s nine).

MODERN LOVE ENDS | For the first time since it first became eligible in 2010, ABC’s Modern Family was shut out of all major categories, including Outstanding Comedy Series. (The Dunphy-Pritchetts did score a Sound Editing nom, though.)

FAB FOUR | Atlanta‘s Donald Glover and Barry‘s Bill Hader each picked up no less four individual nominations on Thursday, for starring in, writing and directing their respective cable series, as well as for serving as SNL hosts.

NOMINATION IS COMING | With his seventh nomination for Supporting Actor in a Drama, Game of Thrones‘ Peter Dinklage set a new record in that category (and is the HBO saga’s only cast member to be nommed every season, our sister site GoldDerby notes).

GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN | Among the series that are no longer with us, The Americans earned five nods as a well-deserved going-away present, while the short-lived Roseanne revival grabbed two. Once Upon a Time (for the finale’s music composition), Orphan Black (star Tatiana Maslany) and Scandal (see below) each picked up one.

HOW TO GET AWAY WITH… NOT SNUBBING VIOLA | While MIA in the Lead Actress category, How to Get Away With Murder star Viola Davis was in fact nominated for her role as Annalise Keating… as a guest star in last spring’s Scandal crossover.

HBO’S REIGN COMES TO AN END | Ending a 17-year streak, the premium cabler did not lead the TV pack in total nominations. That crowning achievement went to Netflix, which amassed 112 nods to HBO’s 108. In fact….

GAINING STREAM | Cable still holds a slight lead, with HBO, FX and Showtime combining for 179 total noms versus the 161 accumulated by Netflix, Hulu and Amazon. The Big 4 broadcasters meanwhile amassed 159 nods (with The CW shut out this year).

SIMPLY SUPER | Gotham was the lone DC Comics series to net a nomination (for visual effects), while Marvel’s TV universe amassed four nods (for Jessica Jones‘ music composition, The Defenders‘ main title music, The Punisher‘s stunt coordination and Legion‘s cinematography).

PEAKS TV | Though it didn’t make the short list for Outstanding Limited Series, nor did any of its cast make the cut, Twin Peaks: The Return did collect nine nominations (including for writing, directing and production design).

THIS ‘N’ THAT | Fuller House will compete for Outstanding Children’s Program [cue She-Wolf Pack howl], where it will go up against fellow Netflix-er A Series of Unfortunate Events. * Kenan Thompson, who’s entering a record-setting 16th season as an SNL cast member, received his first-ever nomination for Supporting Actor. * The late Anthony Bourdain earned four posthumous nods for his CNN travelogue Parts Unknown. * The Daily Show reenters the Variety Talk Series race for the first time since Trevor Noah took over for Jon Stewart.