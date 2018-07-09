Adam Devine Joins Danny McBride's Righteous New HBO Comedy Pilot

Call it Devine intervention: Adam Devine (Workaholics, Modern Family) has joined the cast of’s HBO’s religiously-tinged comedy pilot Righteous Gemstones, which hails from Eastbound & Down/Vice Principals auteur Danny McBride.

In the potential series, McBride stars as Jesse Gemstone, the eldest son and “heir to the throne” of a world-famous televangelist family “with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work, all in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ.” Devine will play Kelvin Gemston, the younger brother of McBride’s Jesse and Edi Patterson’s Judy Gemstone.

As previously reported, Roseanne‘s John Goodman co-stars as the family’s patriarch Eli, who is “known the world over for his aggressive salvation techniques, his worldwide ministries, and his award-winning weekly television program.” Jesse “fancies himself a maverick in the ministry game, taking what Eli has built and expanding it for a more modern audience.”

The pilot will be written and directed by McBride, who’ll also serve as an executive producer along with his Eastbound & Down/Vice Principals collaborators Jody Hill and David Gordon Green.

Devine’s casting was first reported by our sister outlet Variety.