Danny McBride, John Goodman to Star in HBO Televangelist Comedy Pilot

This casting is just heavenly: Danny McBride and John Goodman are set to play a televangelist son and father in the HBO comedy pilot The Righteous Gemstones, TVLine has learned.

McBride will star as Jesse Gemstone, the eldest son and “heir to the throne” of a world-famous televangelist family “with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work, all in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ,” according to the official logline. Goodman plays Eli, Jesse’s father and the family’s patriarch, who is “known the world over for his aggressive salvation techniques, his worldwide ministries, and his award-winning weekly television program.” Jesse “fancies himself a maverick in the ministry game, taking what Eli has built and expanding it for a more modern audience.”

The pilot will be written and directed by McBride, who’ll also serve as an executive producer along with his Eastbound & Down and Vice Principals collaborators Jody Hill and David Gordon Green. Vice Principals just wrapped up a two-season run on HBO in November.

Should Gemstones get picked up to series, Goodman would presumably split his time between that and ABC’s The Conners, the Roseanne spinoff just announced last week that reunites the show’s cast — minus star Roseanne Barr.