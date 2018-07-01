Power Premiere Recap: Son of a Gun

Need to catch up? Check out the previous Power recap here.

Tariq does something in this week’s Power premiere that is so devious, so final and so unexpected that it makes me genuinely proud of him.

I mean, it’s also probably the dumbest move he can make. But he does it with such self-assurance that, for the first time, I can really see him as a potential player in Ghost’s world… if his father doesn’t strangle him, that is.

In other news: Tasha and Angela look like they’re going to be joined at the hip this season, Tommy gets in deeper with the Italians, and does anyone trust Councilman Tate?

Read on for the highlights of “Everyone Is Implicated.”

HELPER’S REMORSE | We open on Angela having a small freak-out on the roof of Ray Ray’s building as she remembers how she helped Tasha locate Tariq’s phone earlier that evening. She’s convinced that Tasha was lying, that the phone Angela honed in on was actually Ghost’s, and that he was the person who killed Ray Ray. She pulls herself together, though, in order to sweet talk her way out of being included in the official police report about the murder. But as she makes her getaway, an Internal Affairs investigator named Blanca Rodriguez takes notice.

Know who else makes a quick exit after approaching the crime scene? Dre, who nears Ray Ray’s building, sees the cop cars, and does a fast about-face as he dials Cristobal: “We got a problem.”

Meanwhile, Saxe and Robinson question Maria Suarez, whose story about hearing James St. Patrick’s at her fiancée’s murder hasn’t changed. “I’ll never forget his voice,” she tells them tearfully. “He is Ghost.” But Mak says aural evidence isn’t enough for a bulletproof case, and Saxe suggests they keep Suarez far away from Angela, who’s far too involved in St. Patrick’s business (in every possible meaning). Robinson doesn’t agree at first, but when she can’t get a hold of Angie late on the night of Ray Ray’s death and Angela has a flimsy excuse as to why, the boss changes her mind.

NUMBER ONE (SUSPECT) WITH A BULLET | But let’s back up a second. Angela goes straight from Ray Ray’s apartment to the St. Patricks’, meeting Tasha in the garage to yell at her for lying. “I gave you the location, and now he’s dead. I gave you means, motive and opportunity, right in that room. Jamie killed a New York City cop, and I’m a f—king accessory because I believed you!” she says.

So Tasha confesses that Tariq, not Ghost, killed the dirty cop with Tasha’s gun, but it’s cool, because she got rid of all the evidence. Then Angela informs Ghost’s wife about the bullet in the wall… and how it can be traced back to her weapon thanks to the search of their apartment last season. And that’s when Tasha asks Angie to make their problem go away.

“You want me to bury the records. If they never match your gun, they might not trace any of this back to you,” Angela says, probably wondering whether she’ll ever be able to go 24 hours without committing a federal crime. “Or you,” Tasha reminds her.

Long story short? By the end of the episode, after much agonizing, Angela signs into the federal database (as someone else) and deletes the report tying Tasha’s gun to Ray Ray’s death.

RELATEDVida Renewed for Season 2 at Starz

BLAME GAME | After setting up everything for Raina’s funeral, Tasha, Ghost and Tariq come back to the apartment for a reckoning. “Go ahead, tell your mother about your punk-ass life of crime,” Ghost says, and things get so heated, James eventually has his son pushed up against a wall.

Tasha breaks it up, then Ghost turns on her, saying that if Tasha had been paying attention to their kids, none of this would’ve happened. I know this phrase is overused, so forgive me, but it really applies here: OH NO YOU DIDN’T. She points out that Kanan is the reason that Tariq is so messed up right now, so why is Ghost currently treating him like a bestie? But Ghost counters that Dre is the reason their son almost died — so that’s his priority right now.

GHOST DOWN! GHOST DOWN! | When the Taino hitmen he sent to take down Kanan don’t come back, Dre knows that Ghost, Tommy and K are likely to come after him. So he and Cristobal — who, by the way is shocked that Dre offed Father Callahan — lay a trap that the guys totally fall for and that ends with Ghost shot and Kanan saving the day via the getaway vehicle. After Proctor helps get Ghost patched up, James goes home and cries in the shower, then reassures a distraught Tasha that everyone will feel better once they get Dre. “I will never feel better,” she says. “Ever.”

TARIQ THINKS FOR HIMSELF | Thanks to famewhore Councilman Tate, Raina’s funeral is a jam-packed affair covered by the media. It’s rough on everyone, butt the service doesn’t stop Ghost and Tommy from getting text updates on the hit they ordered on Dre. Tariq seems to hit his breaking point while giving the eulogy for his sister; he’s overcome with tears and runs off the altar, leaving his dad to step in. Lakeisha follows ‘Riq to the bathroom, where she begs him to come out and talk to her. But the whole thing was a fake-out — TWIST! — so that Tariq, who overheard Tommy telling his dad that the hit was underway, could text Dre and warn him to run.

Armed with this knowledge, Dre evades Kanan’s hitters… and runs straight into the Italian guys Tommy hired. Just when it looks like the young dude is done, he pulls his gun from his waistband and takes them both down, getting away for good.

GHOST GETS CARDED | While Terry finds Tasha after the funeral and promises to protect her — and seals the vow with a kiss of which Grandma Estelle does NOT approve — Ghost cries at his daughter’s gravesite. And that’s where Dre finds the grieving father to warn him never to come after Dre or his people again. Otherwise, the Jimenez cartel will make sure that every last St. Patrick (and probably an Egan or two) is hurt and/or killed. “I advise you to stay in your lane, and I’ll stay in mine,” Dre says, handing his former boss a la araña card. Elsewhere, Tommy finds one on his apartment’s doorknob, and Kanan finds one on his windshield.

After Dre saunters away, Ghost angrily rips the card to shreds.

Now it’s your turn. What did you think of the episode? Grade the premiere via the poll below, then tell us your thoughts in the comments.