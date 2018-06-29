Dynasty: Cristal's Bleeding Out in a Burning House! — What Happens Next?

TVLine hits rewind on the TV season’s biggest “What Happens Next?” finales, then invites you to predict the cliffhanger outcomes.

Dynasty‘s ratings may not be on fire, but in the final moments of its first season finale, nearly half of its main characters certainly were.

The CW soap wrapped Season 1 last month by trapping Alexis, Stephen and Culhane in a burning house — on Stephen’s wedding day no less — while their loved ones watched helplessly (and glamorously!) from a safe distance. Oh, did we forget to mention that Cristal was also in the house, barely clinging to life after being shot in the stomach? That part’s kind of important.

Since all we know about Season 2 is its premiere date (Oct. 12, 8/7c), we’re left playing one of our favorite games: Wild Speculation™! Considering TVLine broke the news that Nicollette Sheridan is returning for Season 2 as a series regular, it’s guaranteed that Alexis will make it out of the fire — though she’ll probably need a new, less crispy place to stay. And although we don’t have official confirmation, it’s safe to assume that Stephen and Culhane will also live to see another day.

The real question is what’s going to happen to Cristal, a mystery made even more complicated by actress Nathalie Kelley’s recent interview about her character’s fate. “I haven’t read anything from Season 2,” she told E! Online. “I know that I end up with a gunshot would and in a fire at the end of Season 1, and I know that I won’t be filming Season 2.” While we could take Kelley’s statement — which The CW would not confirm — at face value, we’ve been duped by enough actresses in our day (see Revenge‘s Madeleine Stowe) to know that Kelley could simply be attempting to throw us off track.

To that end, let’s hear what you think Cristal’s future holds (or doesn’t hold) by voting in the poll below. And while you’re down there, drop a comment with your general hopes for Dynasty‘s second season.

