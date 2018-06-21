Dynasty Shocker: Who Says They Won't Be Returning for Season 2?

The Dynasty reboot’s catfights just lost a bit of hiss.

Season 2 of the CW sudser will not feature one of its major cast members, it was revealed during an interview with E! Online.

“I haven’t read anything for Season 2,” Nathalie Kelley, who plays/played Cristal, told E! “I know that I end up with a gunshot wound and in a fire at the end of Season 1, and I know that I won’t be filming Season 2.”

Like, not filming at all? Not even as, maybe, a lookalike named Rita…?

“I won’t be returning for Season 2,” the Peruvian-born Australian actress reiterated. As for Cristal’s fate — shot in the belly as she was by Claudia, and trapped in the aforementioned fire (with several others) — she claimed to know nothing.

“Is it a coma? Is it death? … I actually don’t know. But I know that I’m not going to Atlanta in July, that I’m staying [in Los Angeles]…. I’ve got my life back.”

Watch Kelley’s interview here:

Kelley was one of the Dynasty reboot’s original cast members, along with Elizabeth Gillies, Grant Show, Alan Dale, James Mackay, Sam Adegoke, Robert Christopher Riley and Rafael de la Fuente.

Dynasty will return for Season 2 on Oct. 12, airing Fridays at 8/7c (leading into Crazy Ex-Girlfriend).

Are you shocked and or sad about Kelley’s departure?