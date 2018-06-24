Video: One Day at a Time Cast Talks Importance of Latinx Representation

The women of One Day at a Time don’t take for granted what it means to represent an underserved TV audience.

In the exclusive video above, TVLine Dream Emmy nominees Justina Machado and Rita Moreno are joined by costar Isabella Gomez and co-showrunner Gloria Calderón Kellett to discuss the importance of Latinx representation in the Netflix reboot.

“It’s incredibly exciting and fulfilling to be playing a part that isn’t a stereotype,” Machado says. Adds Kellett, “All the TV shows I watched growing up, we had to constantly put ourselves in the framework of white families.”

Gomez, meanwhile, comes at the conversation from a different point of view, having grown up “passing” as caucasian, and not realizing that there was no one on TV that represented her. “It’s very important to know your privilege,” she says, “and be able to understand it and use it for the advantage of others.”

One Day at a Time recently made headlines when Kellett, joined by her writers, teamed up with Starz’s Vida to launch the #OneVidaAtATime challenge, encouraging fellow TV scribes to speak out against family separation at the southern border and donate to RAICES, a Texas-based nonprofit that provides education and legal services to immigrant children, families and refugees. Several writers rooms have since risen to the challenge, including, but not limited to: Claws, GLOW, Grey’s Anatomy, How to Get Away With Murder, Insecure, Jane the Virgin, Queen Sugar, Pose, Station 19, Superstore and This Is Us.

