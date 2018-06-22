Legends of Tomorrow: Courtney Ford Upped to Series Regular for Season 4

Legends of Tomorrow is staying Darhk. The CW drama has promoted Courtney Ford, who in Season 3 recurred as Damien Darhk’s daughter Nora, to series regular for Season 4, our sister site Deadline reports.

After originally appearing as a child on Arrow, Nora resurfaced on Legends as a magic-wielding adult (played by Ford) and teamed up with her time-displaced, late dad to release the demon Mallus. In last April’s season ender, Damien sacrificed himself to save Nora, who escaped to Salvation with Ray Palmer (Ford’s real-life husband Brandon Routh).

Legends is fortifying its ranks, having also upped Matt Ryan (aka Constantine) and Jes Macallan (Ava Sharpe) earlier this year to series regulars for the upcoming season. Meanwhile, former Flash cast member Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West/Kid Flash) will not be returning to Legends, which he joined this past January. (He will, however, appear in The Flash‘s Season 5 opener.)

Elsewhere in the Arrowverse, The Flash‘s Jessica Parker Kennedy (Nora Allen/Mystery Girl), Hartley Sawyer (Ralph Dibny/The Elongated Man) and Danielle Nicolet (Cecile Horton) have all been made regulars for Season 5. On Arrow, original star Paul Blackthorne won’t be back as Quentin Lance, who was — old spoiler alert! — killed off after six years.

Legends of Tomorrow returns Monday, Oct. 22 at 9/8c on The CW.