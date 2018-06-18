The Flash: Jessica Parker Kennedy Will Be a Series Regular for Season 5

Rest assured, The Flash‘s Barry and Iris will have plenty of time to get to know their speedster daughter-from-the-future.

Jessica Parker Kennedy will be a series regular for Season 5 of the CW hit, TVLine has learned, after making a handful of scattered-yet-provocative appearances during Season 4 — all leading to the finale reveal that her Mystery Girl is WestAllen’s offspring Nora.

Earlier this month, it was announced that The Flash had promoted both Danielle Nicolet and Hartley Sawyer to series regulars for the coming season, as Cecile and Ralph.

RELATEDThe Flash Promotes Hartley Sawyer to Series Regular for Season 5

Kennedy first popped up on The Flash during last December’s multi-show, multi-night crossover event, when Nora covertly approached groom-to-be Barry at his and Iris’ ill-fated church wedding. She then resurfaced sporadically throughout the season, usually at Jitters and always dropping clues with which fans formulated theories as to the Mystery Girl’s identity.

With her two most recent appearances, viewers realized that the character was a speedster and then, at the close of the season finale, that she is the grown-up version of the daughter Barry and Iris apparently are fated to have. Nora ended the season by sharing that she is worried that she has made a big mistake, presumably by traveling to the past to observe her parents’ lives.

RELATEDSupergirl Vet Jeremy Jordan Shifts to Recurring Status

Kennedy’s previous TV credits include Black Sails, Colony, 90210, The Secret Circle and Smallville (as Plastique).

The Flash will air the usual Tuesdays at 8/7c this fall (premiere date TBA), once again leading into Black Lightning.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.