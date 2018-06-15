The Flash Promotes Hartley Sawyer to Series Regular for Season 5

It was no stretch to see this one coming.

TVLine has learned that The CW’s The Flash has promoted Hartley Sawyer to series regular for Season 5, thus extennnnnnnnding his stay as Ralph Dibny aka the super-elastic The Elongated Man.

The actor first appeared on the Arrow offshoot early during Season 4.

Sawyer’s promotion marks the latest bit of fall casting news for the Arrowverse. As reported earlier this week, Danielle Nicolet, who plays The Flash‘s Cecile, has also been also promoted to series regular for the coming season. Meanwhile over on Arrow, neither Willa Holland (Thea) nor Paul Blackthorne (Quentin) will be back as series regulars, while Katie Cassidy (Evil-ish Laurel) is confirmed to be continuing on full-time.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will count Matt Ryan (Constantine) and Jes Macallan (Ava) as series regulars for Season 4, while Keiynan Lonsdale/Wally West’s time aboard the Waverider has been cut short.

Prior to joining The Flash, Sawyer’s TV credits included GCB, Glory Daze, The Young and the Restless and Go90’s Miss 2059.

The Flash will air Tuesdays at 8/7c this fall (premiere date TBA), where it once again leads into Black Lightning.

