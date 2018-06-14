This Is Us' Susan Kelechi Watson Promises Beth Will Survive Season 3

Fans of This Is Us‘ Beth, you may exhale.

Susan Kelechi Watson, who plays Randall’s wife on the hit NBC series, says that her character will live to see the end of the upcoming Season 3, at least.

The news is a relief, given that the drama’s Season 2 finale featured a flash-forward in which Randall and Tess, now an adult, seriously talked about how they weren’t ready to visit a woman referred to only as “her.” The mysterious interlude led many fans to guess that Beth might be the female in question, and that something horrible — and perhaps fatal — had happened to her in the intervening years.

In an interview with EW.com, the actress says she spoke with series creator Dan Fogelman, who assured her that “they’re not going to kill Beth. She’s going to survive. It feels good to know.”

At a recent Emmy-related event, cast member Sterling K. Brown (who knows who “her” is) said that the flash-forward storyline “leads to the end game of our show, not the end of the season, per se, but the show as a whole… And who you think the ‘her’ is is probably not who it is, in typical Fogelman style.”

At the same event, Fogelman said the series would delve deeply into Beth’s backstory in the third season, including a “showcase” episode for Watson.