SWAMP THANG Behold, E!’s attempt at a Shape of Water send-up — which even Giuliana Rancic admitted looked like a Hollywood Boulevard reject.

THE SHAPE OF… DOUG JONES “You’re the sexiest fish I’ve ever seen!” Rancic told The Shape of Water‘s Doug Jones, proving she’s obviously never seen Shark Tale. Then came this totally smooth transition into asking about the actor’s infamous amphibian suit: “I didn’t realize how much went into the backside.”

TRIPLE THREAT He can host! He can rock a tux! And as proven during Sunday’s red carpet, Ryan Seacrest can also dance… around the elephant in the room, avoiding any mention of the recent sexual misconduct allegations made against him.

A SHOW OF SUPPORT Kelly Ripa wasn’t exactly subtle during her brief stop-and-chat with Seacrest — and we’re not just talking about her dress. She even loudly reassured her Live co-host that he was doing a great job, as if this was his first time covering a carpet.

BAD BROMANCE “I want to be a hard worker like you,” Miguel told Seacrest. “I’m taking notes.” (Something tells us Miguel hasn’t Googled the host in recent weeks.)

MIXED MESSAGES E!’s female co-hosts had some very insightful things to say about the lack of progress made by women in the entertainment industry. Too bad they had to say it across the street from the main event, while Ryan Seacrest — a man recently accused of sexual misconduct — got to do all the actual red carpet interviewing.

DONALD ZZZZUTHERLAND Seacrest practically begged Donald Sutherland to tell the fun story about the moment he found out he’d be receiving an honorary Oscar, implying that it would be interesting. Seven hours later… it was not.

ONE SLAY AT A TIME Proof that Rita Moreno will call anyone out on their lies: When Seacrest said he “heard” that her dress was the same one she wore to the 1962 Oscars, she told him, “I saw you read [the teleprompter]!”

MOST MYSTERIOUS ANSWER In Taraji P. Henson’s gender-flipped remake of What Women Want, she gets to know exactly what men are thinking. Well, we’d love to know what was going on in Henson’s mind when she assured Seacrest that the universe “has a way of taking care of the good people,” before grazing his chin and shooting him a knowing look.

BEST ENTRANCE Over on ABC… Tiffany Haddish interrupted Michael Strahan’s interview with Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya by proudly proclaiming, “The Princess of Eritrea has arrived!” All. Hail.

MOST AWKWARD SEGUE When it came time for Kaluuya to move aside and let Haddish speak with Strahan, the host told him, “Get out!” (The looks on his and Haddish’s faces says it all.)

CUTEST REACTION Call Me By Your Name star Timothee Chalamet couldn’t hold back his emotions when ABC aired a taped message of support from his alma mater. He’s a real peach, that one.