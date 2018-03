GUILTIEST (AND EARLIEST) PLEASURE This jokey title card kicked off the telecast. Is it wrong that we kinda want to see what Celebrity Street Fights With Mario Lopez might look like?

BEST SIDE GIG We’d watch The Price Is Right a whole lot more often if Dame Helen Mirren were there to elegantly gesture to the showcases, like she did for the jet ski Kimmel promised to the giver of the evening’s shortest acceptance speech.

MOST LIKELY REASON YOU’RE HUMMING “BE OUR GUEST” What was up with that hulking, incredibly ornate set? The proscenium looked like the inside of a geode, and the rest reminded us of the castle from Beauty and the Beast. (Just stay away from the west side of the stage. IT’S FORBIDDEN!)

SWEETEST SHOUTOUT “For my old buddy, Phil Hoffman,” Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri‘s Sam Rockwell said at the end of his acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor, remembering Philip Seymour Hoffman, who died in 2014.

JOKE THAT SHOULD’VE TAKEN ITS OWN ADVICE Atlanta star Lakeith Stanfield, who also was part of the Get Out cast, ran on stage as part of a gag about what would happen to awardees whose acceptance speeches ran over… but then stayed approximately two beats too long, dulling the joke.

BEST REASON TO MAKE AN EXCEPTION TO THE ‘NO MORE DRAMA’ CLAUSE Mary J. Blige’s performance of Mudbound‘s “Mighty River” built to a (wait for it) dramatic ending. Goodness gracious, Mary J. can sang.

WORST MUSICAL MOMENT Gael Garcia Bernal’s verse of “Remember Me” from Coco was so rough, all the cartoon skeletons rolled over in their graves.

BEST UNINTENTIONAL ACCESSORY Jimmy Kimmel unwittingly walked out on stage with a piece of confetti (from the just-wrapped Coco musical number) resting on the middle of his head.

BEST NEW ‘TREAT YO’ SELF’ SPOKESPERSON If there’s a better nod to living your best life than One Day at a Time‘s Rita Moreno sipping bubbly, we don’t know of one.

BEST NEW ‘TREAT YO’ SELF’ SPOKESPERSON (Cont’d.) By the way: Moreno wore the same dress she wore to the Oscars in 1962, the year she won Supporting Actress for West Side Story. So SMOKE ON YOUR PIPE AND PUT THAT IN.

FUNNIEST SPEECH “I did it all by myself.” — Mom (and I, Tonya) star Allison Janney, after taking the stage for her Supporting Actress win. (As you can tell from the look on her face, she was kidding.)

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME… NO, SERIOUSLY We loved seeing Kimmel sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez say hello to, and embrace, The Shape of Water director Guillermo del Toro before Kimmel led a cluster of famous faces to the movie theater across the street.

MOST WONDROUS WOMAN Wonder Woman Gal Godot’s joy upon entering a theater full of unassuming movie fans was so infectious, we couldn’t help but giggle along.

THE “TOO ON THE NOSE” AWARD Call Me By Your Name‘s Armie Hammer handling the hot dog gun? What, was having him huck peaches into the crowd too much of a liability?

BEST BETS FOR NEXT YEAR’S OSCAR HOSTS The Carmichael Show alum Tiffany Haddish and SNL vet Maya Rudolph riffed on painful shoes, race and Meryl Streep — and it worked beautifully. Oscars Powers That Be, you listening?

OUR BEST HOPE THAT TIME REALLY IS UP Ashley Judd, Annabella Sciorra and Salma Hayek — all of whom have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment and/or assualt — spoke passionately about the #MeToo movement and the necessity of empowering women to speak up against their abusers in Hollywood (and the rest of the world).

THE ‘MOVE OVER, ROSEANNE‘ REVIVAL AWARD The latest promo for Zach Braff’s Alex Inc. took place backstage at the Dolby Theatre, and featured an unexpected run-in between Scrubs‘ John Dorian and his archnemesis The Janitor (Neil Flynn).

WORST AUDIENCE ENCOURAGEMENT Jordan Peele, after winning Best Original Screenplay for Get Out, thanked “everyone who went and saw this movie… I love you for shouting out at the theater, for shouting out at the screen.” We love you, too, Jordan — but we don’t need more moviegoers yelling at the screen, do we?

LEAST BEARDED PERFORMANCE Is it weird that we spent much of tonight’s ceremony wondering if Keala Settle (aka The Greatest Showman‘s “Bearded Lady”) would sport her famous facial hair during her Oscars performance? Long story short, she didn’t — but she still totally crushed it.

CONVERSATION WE WISH WE’D BEEN A PART OF Helen Mirren, Jane Fonda, Jennifer Lawrence and Jodie Foster chatting backstage was the ultimate in squad goals.

BEST COMEBACK When Jennifer Lawrence asked co-Best Actress presenter Jodie Foster why she was on crutches, the Oscar-winnning actress replied with a single word: “Streep.”