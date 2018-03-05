Ratings: Oscars Deliver All-Time Low After Fourth Straight Year of Decline
The Oscars continue to be less golden.
ABC’s broadcast of the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday night drew a 18.9 rating in metered market results, down 15 percent READ MORE
The Oscars continue to be less golden.
ABC’s broadcast of the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday night drew a 18.9 rating in metered market results, down 15 percent READ MORE
A hush fell over the Dolby Theatre on Sunday as Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway took the stage to present the award for Best Picture at the 90th Academy Awards. READ MORE
This year’s Oscars didn’t end with a gigantic mix-up and lots of confusion over Best Picture, but READ MORE
Award shows often drag in the home stretch, but not Sunday’s Academy Awards — and we have Common to thank for it. READ MORE & WATCH VIDEO
The Oscars were held Sunday evening at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and The Shape of Water led the pack with four total wins, including for Best Picture and director Guillermo del Toro. READ MORE
Second time’s the charm: Jimmy Kimmel returned for another shot at hosting the Oscars on Sunday night, and he didn’t shy away from the controversies swirling around Hollywood. READ MORE & WATCH VIDEO
You never really know what to expect from the Academy Awards red carpet, but this year’s (seemingly endless) telecast proved especially unpredictable. READ MORE & VIEW PHOTOS
The show went on, but did anyone show up? Despite accusations that Ryan Seacrest subjected his ex-stylist to “years of unwanted sexual aggression,” and amid talk that many celebs planned to pass the host by READ MORE
On TV this Sunday: Jimmy Kimmel hosts the Oscars (again), The Good Fight returns for a second round and Alec Baldwin launches a new talk show. READ MORE
On TV this Saturday: John Mulaney and Nick Kroll return as hosts of the Spirit Awards, Charles Barkley aims for another SNL slam dunk and Top Gear revs back up for its 25th season. READ MORE