Zoo's James Wolk Joins CBS All Access Fairy Tale Thriller Tell Me a Story

James Wolk has cooked up a leading role on Tell Me a Story, CBS All Access’ forthcoming fairy tale-inspired psychological thriller.

Written and exec-produced by Kevin Williamson (The Vampire Diaries), Tell Me a Story — which was ordered straight to series by the streaming service in November — gives a modern twist to such classic children’s tales as Little Red Riding Hood and The Three Little Pigs, reimagining them on the streets of modern-day New York City and weaving a tale of love, greed, revenge and murder.

Per our sister site Deadline, Wolk will play Jordan, an idealistic and successful New York restaurateur. When the unimaginable happens, Jordan’s life falls apart, and he begins a descent into madness that could cost him everything.

Wolk joins a cast that also includes Paul Wesley (The Vampire Diaries) as drug dealer and thief Eddie; Danielle Campbell (The Originals) as grieving young woman Kayla; Kim Cattrall (Sex and the City) as Kayla’s nontraditional grandmother; and Billy Magnussen (The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story) as a seductive high school teacher.

Tell Me a Story won’t be Wolk’s first CBS rodeo: He starred for three seasons on the network’s summer drama Zoo and appeared alongside Robin Williams and Sarah Michelle Gellar in the Eye Network’s 2013 sitcom The Crazy Ones. Wolk’s recent TV credits also include Goliath, Billions and Mad Men.