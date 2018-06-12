TVLine Items: WGN Lands Chris Noth, Netflix Keeps Bourdain Show and More

Chris Noth has Gone to WGN America: The network has added the Law & Order vet’s crime procedural to its programming slate for early 2019.

The series — which is already airing abroad as a NBCUniversal International Studios production — follows the survivor of a highly publicized child-abduction case (The Path‘s Leven Rambin) and the FBI agent (Noth) who rescued her. Danny Pino (CSI: Miami) co-stars as a former Army intelligence officer who is paired with Rambin’s character on a special task dedicated to solving abductions and missing-persons cases.

Additionally, WGN America announced that it will host the stateside debut of the Canadian detective comedy Carter, starring Jerry O’Connell, on Tuesday, Aug. 7. The Crossing Jordan vet plays an actor who draws on his experience as a TV detective to solve real-life crimes with his two best friends (Chicago P.D.‘s Sydney Poitier Heartsong and Orphan Black‘s Kristian Bruun).

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Anthony Bourdain’s CNN food docu-series Parts Unknown, which was scheduled to leave Netflix on June 16, will continue to be available “for months to come” in the U.S., the streamer announced on Tuesday. The extension comes after the chef and TV host’s tragic death by suicide on June 8.

* In Ratingsland: ABC’s The Bachelorette led Monday in the demo (slipping to a 1.4), while NBC’s American Ninja Warrior rerun drew the largest audience (5.7 million). Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance (2.9 mil/0.7) and CBS’ Elementary (4.3 mil/0.6) were both steady in the demo, while The CW’s Supergirl (1.8 mil/0.4) ticked down heading into its season finale.

* Netflix has renewed the anime series B: The Beginning for Season 2.

* History’s unscripted investigative series In Search Of, hosted and executive-produced by Zachary Quinto (American Horror Story), will premiere Friday, July 20 at 10/9c. Inspired by the ’70s franchise of the same name, the program explores mysterious phenomena throughout the world.

* Pop has ordered the 10-episode comedy Florida Girls, about four female pals who confront their stagnant lives when their only ambitious friend moves away to follow her dreams.

* YouTube Kids has launched (with a slingshot?) Angry Birds: BirLd Cup, a live action/animated hybrid series starring the fine-feathered video game characters alongside top soccer players from around the globe. New episodes drop Wednesdays and Saturdays.

* Cinemax has released a trailer for Season 2 of the suspense-horror series Outcast, premiering Friday, July 20 at 10 pm:

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?