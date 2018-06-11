Watch Every Tony Awards Performance: The Band's Visit, SpongeBob and More

Whether you fancy yourself a mean girl, a fair lady or (not!) a simple sponge, the 2018 Tony Awards offered a little something for everyone.

As is tradition, Sunday’s ceremony gave each of the shows nominated for Best Musical (The Band’s Visit, Mean Girls, Frozen and SpongeBob SquarePants) and Best Revival of a Musical (Carousel, My Fair Lady and Once on This Island) a chance to shine on the world’s greatest stage: television.

CBS’ three-hour broadcast also featured a performance by the cast of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, as well as a highly anticipated appearance from Bruce Springsteen, who received a special Tony Award for his contributions to Broadway.

Mean Girls, nominated for 12 Tony Awards this year, got things started with two of its show-stopping numbers, “Where Do You Belong” and “Meet the Plastics.”

Next up, the cast of My Fair Lady — including The X-Files‘ Lauren Ambrose as leading lady Eliza Doolittle — dazzled the crowd with a medley of “The Rain in Spain,” “I Could Have Danced All Night” and “Get Me to the Church on Time.”

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical did things a little differently, interrupting hosts Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles to introduce the evening’s leggiest number, Squidward’s “I’m Not a Loser.”

Rather than showcase one of its classic romantic ballads, Carousel went with a dance-heavy number, “Blow High, Blow Low.” A real crowd-pleaser for all you sailor fans out there.

The temperature then dropped a bit at Radio City Music Hall as the cast of Frozen: The Broadway Musical emerged to perform “For the First Time in Forever,” paving the way for Caissie Levy to leave nary a face unmelted with her booming rendition of “Let it Go.”

Kicking off the final hour of the night were the ladies of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.

Next came the company of Once on This Island — including Glee‘s Alex Newell — delivering a rousing medley of some of its biggest numbers. (Nathan Lane also briefly interacted with a live goat, which is always fun.)

We got a taste of The Band’s Visit — this year’s winner for Best Musical, among many other victories — via Katrina Lenk’s haunting performance of “Omar Sharif.”

Bruce Springsteen also treated viewers to a bit of his impossible-to-get-tickets-to show, though Robert De Niro kind of upstaged him with that whole “F–k Trump!” moment.

Lastly, a group of theater students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School sang “Seasons of Love” from Rent as a tribute to the lives lost in the senseless shooting in Parkland, Fla.

Hit PLAY on all of this year’s performances above, then drop a comment with your favorite(s) below.