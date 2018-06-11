The residents of Tree Hill may be naughty, but it seems they’re cooking up something nice for the holidays.

At least that’s what one could speculate based on recent Instagram posts from the cast of One Tree Hill. Several stars, including Hilarie Burton (aka Peyton Sawyer Scott), reunited in Lafayette, La., for a special project this week, six years after the drama wrapped on The CW.

But what exactly is this project? That much remains a mystery, though it’s worth noting that everyone involved is using the hashtag #Christmas2018, implying that we’re in for a treat this December.

Of course, this isn’t the first time the Tree Hill gang has made headlines recently. In Nov. 2017, more than 15 members of the show’s cast and crew signed an open letter accusing series creator Mark Schwahn of sexual misconduct. Their allegations, which prompted an investigation, led to Schwahn being fired as showrunner of E!’s The Royals, whose cast also released a letter condemning his behavior.

Browse photos of the Tree Hill reunion — you can click here for direct access — then drop your thoughts in a comment below.