The Fosters Spinoff Good Trouble Adds Riverdale Alum, Five More to Cast

Callie and Mariana are getting some new neighbors: Freeform’s upcoming Fosters spinoff Good Trouble has added six actors to its cast, TVLine has learned, led by Riverdale‘s Tommy Martinez. (A new love interest for one of the girls, perhaps?)

Martinez, who played Ghoulie gang leader Malachi in three episodes of Riverdale last season, will be a series regular as Gael, a socially conscious graphic designer who lives in Callie and Mariana’s apartment complex. (The spinoff sees the two sisters living together in L.A. as they take their first steps towards adult independence.) Also moving in as series regulars: Zuri Adele (Under the Dome), who’ll play former foster kid Malika, and Sherry Cola (I Love Dick), who’ll play apartment complex manager Alice.

Roger Bart (Revenge, Desperate Housewives) will be a series regular as well, playing Judge Wilson, the conservative judge who Callie is clerking for. Two more new cast members will appear on a recurring basis: Emma Hunton (Sonny With a Chance), as Davia, a teacher who lives in the apartment complex; and Ken Kirby (Famous in Love), as Benjamin, a fellow clerk who works with Callie.

Production on the 13-episode freshman season of Good Trouble gets underway this week; no premiere date has been set. The Fosters just wrapped up its five-season run last week with a three-part series finale.