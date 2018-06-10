Robert De Niro Says 'F–k Trump' at Tony Awards, Gets Standing Ovation

Just when you thought the 2018 Tony Awards would conclude with nary a mention of President Donald Trump, along came Robert De Niro.

Taking the stage to present Bruce Springsteen towards the end of Sunday’s three-hour CBS telecast, the actor opened with a few simple words: “First, I wanna say, ‘F—k Trump.’ It’s no longer ‘Down with Trump,’ it’s ‘F–k Trump.'”

It was a (censored) sentiment met with laughter. Then applause. And before you knew it, nearly everyone in the audience at Radio City Music Hall was on their feet.

Commending Springsteen, De Niro said, “In these perilous times, you rock the vote, always fighting for truth, transparency and integrity in government. Boy, do we need that now.”

De Niro’s Tony Awards appearance came just days after he spoke to high school students at the Jimmy and Rosemary Breslin Writer Awards, where he described Trump as a “congenital liar” and a “mean-spirited, soulless, amoral, abusive con-artist son of a b–h.” He also likened the current POTUS to despots such as Adolf Hitler.

Watch video of De Niro’s big Tonys moment below, then drop a comment with your thoughts.

