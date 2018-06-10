Goldbergs' Jackson Odell Dead at 20

Jackson Odell, who played Ari on ABC’s The Goldbergs, has died; the actor was just 20 years old.

Odell was found unresponsive in his Tarzana residence on Thursday, according to our sister site Variety. No cause of death has been released, but no foul play is suspected.

“The Odell family has lost our beloved son and brother, Jackson Odell,” his family said in a statement. “He will always be a shining light and a brilliant, loving and talented soul. He had so much more to share. Our family will always carry that truth forward. Our wish is that the rest of the world does as well. We are now going to try to make sense of our immeasurable loss privately.”

On The Goldbergs, Odell co-starred in the first two seasons as Dana’s older brother Ari Caldwell, who was friends with Erica and Lexie. He appeared in a total of eight episodes. Odell’s other TV credits include Modern Family, The Fosters and Arrested Development.

Odell was also a singer-songwriter, penning original songs for the soundtrack to the big-screen drama Forever My Girl, including “Wings of an Angel,” sung by American Idol finalist Lauren Alaina.