People of Earth Cancelled at TBS, Reversing Season 3 Renewal

TBS won’t be returning to Beacon, New York after all.

The basic cabler is reversing its Season 3 renewal of People of Earth, cancelling the alien abduction comedy after two seasons, TVLine has confirmed. The announcement was first made by creator David Jenkins on Friday:

Just got word last night: TBS has cancelled People of Earth. Thank you to everyone who was a fan of the show and enjoyed its gentle, amiable sci-fi weirdness. It was an honor sharing this show with you. Let's do it again soon. Love you all. https://t.co/QViyRi0RNF — David Jenkins (@david_jenkins__) June 8, 2018

Season three, which is already written, will not be shot. Season two is the last season. https://t.co/MNRlecLAQJ — David Jenkins (@david_jenkins__) June 8, 2018

People of Earth — one of TVLine’s Peak TV Treasures — starred Daily Show alum Wyatt Cenac as Ozzie Graham, a journalist investigating a support group for alien abductees. The cast also included Ana Gasteyer (Suburgatory), Oscar Nuñez (The Office), Michael Cassidy (Men at Work), Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Selfie), Brian Huskey (Veep) and Tracee Chimo (Orange Is the New Black). Greg Daniels (The Office) and Conan O’Brien served as executive producers.

A network opting to cancel a series months after renewing it is not unprecedented. HBO infamously renewed rock-and-roll drama Vinyl for a second season just days after its low-rated Feb. 2016 launch, only to reverse course just three months later. And last year, Amazon cancelled the Zelda Fitzgerald drama Z: The Beginning of Everything, after having already spent $7 million on preproduction for Season 2.

Are you disappointed in TBS’ decision to cancel People of Earth?