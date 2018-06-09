People of Earth Cancelled at TBS, Reversing Season 3 Renewal

TBS won’t be returning to Beacon, New York after all.
The basic cabler is reversing its Season 3 renewal of People of Earth, cancelling the alien abduction comedy after two seasons, TVLine has confirmed. The announcement was first made by creator David Jenkins on Friday:
People of Earth — one of TVLine’s Peak TV Treasures — starred Daily Show alum Wyatt Cenac as Ozzie Graham, a journalist investigating a support group for alien abductees. The cast also included Ana Gasteyer (Suburgatory), Oscar Nuñez (The Office), Michael Cassidy (Men at Work), Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Selfie), Brian Huskey (Veep) and Tracee Chimo (Orange Is the New Black). Greg Daniels (The Office) and Conan O’Brien served as executive producers.
A network opting to cancel a series months after renewing it is not unprecedented. HBO infamously renewed rock-and-roll drama Vinyl for a second season just days after its low-rated Feb. 2016 launch, only to reverse course just three months later. And last year, Amazon cancelled the Zelda Fitzgerald drama Z: The Beginning of Everything, after having already spent $7 million on preproduction for Season 2.
Are you disappointed in TBS’ decision to cancel People of Earth?