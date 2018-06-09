Set Your DVR: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of June 10

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “Yarn” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to Set Your DVR.

For those expecting things to slow down in the month of June, think again! Below you’ll find over a dozen season premieres (including Claws, Goliath and The Ranch), eight season finales (including Legion and Fear the Walking Dead) and the return of not one, but two Peak TV Treasures (12 Monkeys and Queer Eye).

Sunday, June 10

8 pm The 72nd Annual Tony Awards (CBS)

8 pm Celebrity Family Feud Season 4 premiere (ABC)

8 pm Sweetbitter Season 1 finale (Starz)

8:30 pm Ghosted resumes Season 1 (Fox)

8:30 pm Vida Season 1 finale (Starz)

9 pm Billions Season 3 finale (Showtime)

9 pm Claws Season 2 premiere (TNT)

9 pm Fear the Walking Dead Season 4A finale (AMC)

9 pm The $100,000 Pyramid Season 3 premiere (ABC)

9:30 pm More Ghosted! (Fox)

10 pm To Tell the Truth Season 3 premiere (ABC)

Tuesday, June 12

8 pm The Bold Type Season 2 premiere (Freeform)

10 pm Legion Season 2 finale (FX)

10 pm In Contempt Season 1 finale (BET)

10 pm Floribama Shore Season 2 premiere (MTV)

10 pm The Last Defense docuseries premiere (ABC)

Wednesday, June 13

9 pm Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back series premiere (Fox)

10 pm Archer Season 9 finale (FXX)

Thursday, June 14

12 am Motherland Season 1 finale (Sundance Now)

12 am Strange Angel series premiere (CBS All Access)

8 pm Little Big Shots time slot premiere (NBC)

9 pm Marlon Season 2 premiere (NBC)

9:30 pm Lip Sync Battle summer premiere (Paramount Network)

10 pm Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce final season premiere (Bravo)

Friday, June 15

12 am Goliath Season 2 premiere (Amazon; all eight episodes)

12 am Queer Eye Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all eight episodes)

12 am The Ranch Season 3A (aka Part 5) premiere (Netflix; all 10 episodes)

12 am Voltron: Legendary Defender Season 6 premiere (Netflix; all seven episodes)

8 pm 12 Monkeys final season premiere (Syfy; get rollout plan)

9 pm Life Sentence series finale (The CW)

9 pm What Would You Do? time slot premiere (ABC)

11:30 pm Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas Season 1 finale (HBO)

