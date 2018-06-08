Ratings: The Four Plunges in Return, as Stanley Cup Dominates Quiet Night

The Four — title of Fox’s sophomore singing show, or its demo rating?

OK, the numbers were nowhere that bad, but it’s a Friday and I’m feeling awfully punchy. Here now, the ratings:

The Four: Battle for An Audience Stardom on Thursday night opened Season 2 with just 2.2 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, down a whole bunch from both its freshman premiere (3.8 mil/1.2, airing in-season in January) and its previous lows (3.3 mil/1.1), while delivering a little more than half of its February finale numbers (4 mil/1.3).

A second hour ticked up to 2.7 mil and a 0.8.

Dominating Thursday primetime was the only other fresh fare, the deciding game of the Stanley Cup Final, which scored a 1.9 demo rating to go with its 6 million viewers. That’s up sharply from Game 4’s prelim numbers (4.7 mil/1.5) as well as last year’s Game 5 (4.3 mil/1.4).

Of non-sports programming, ABC’s Celebrity Family Feud rerun (5.9 mil/1.1) led Thursday in the demo, while CBS’ Big Bang Theory repeat (6.6 mil/1.) drew the night’s largest audience.

