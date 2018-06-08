Days of Our Lives: Christopher Sean Leaving NBC Soap After 4 Years

Another fan favorite actor is bidding Salem adieu.

Christopher Sean, who plays athlete/investigator/relationship destroyer Paul Narita, has taped his final episodes of Days of Our Lives, according to Daytime Confidential and Soap Opera Digest. Per the reports, Sean wrapped his last scenes on May 25, but because episodes are taped far in advance, Paul will remain on screen through the fall.

Marci Miller — whose character, Abigail Deveraux, is also on her way out of town — tweeted about Sean’s departure on Friday:

If you've met him…you know. There is no one like him. He will go and he will prosper and he will humbly LOVE everyone along the way. What an honor to to have shared the experience of my last day with him. @ChristopherSean 💚 https://t.co/c6C4BKRqre — Marci Miller (@MarciMiller) June 8, 2018

First introduced in 2014, Paul — the long-lost son of John Black — made a name for himself by coming between then-popular couple Will Horton and Sonny Kiriakis. Following Will’s supposed death, Paul and Sonny became engaged, only to call things off when Will turned out to be very much alive. (What is this, some kind of soap opera?)

It’s not yet known whether the role of Paul will be recast with a different actor, or if the character will simply disappear. TVLine has reached out to NBC for comment.

Sean can next be seen — or at least heard — on Star Wars Resistance, an animated series coming to Disney Channel and Disney XD this fall.

Will you miss seeing Sean on Days? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.