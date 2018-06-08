TVLine Items: Billy Eichner's FX 'Toon, Real World Revival and More

Billy Eichner is reuniting with his former Street gang for a new animated series at FX.

The artist formerly known as Billy on the Street is developing Time Travelin’ Jerk, our sister site Deadline reports. The potential series is described as Back to the Future meets Groundhog Day, and would chronicle the story of Ashley, a millennial who gets stuck time traveling — and hates every minute of it. Eichner would voice male lead Parker, an “awkwardly sweet” accountant who joins Ashley on her time-hopping adventures.

Eichner is credited as a co-creator on the project, which he will executive-produce alongside former Billy On the Street EPs Doug Brady and Anna Wenger.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* MTV and Bunim-Murray Prods. are working on a potential revival of Real World, with the hopes of selling the new version to a streaming platform, Deadline reports. The original series ran for 32 seasons; its most recent cycle ended in January 2017.

* Beau Mirchoff (Awkward), Kelli Berglund (Lab Rats) and Roxane Mesquida (Gossip Girl) have joined the Starz comedy Now Apocalypse, also starring Avan Jogia (Ghost Wars, Tut). The series — written by Gregg Araki (Kaboom, Mysterious Skin) and exec-produced by Oscar winner Steven Soderbergh (The Girlfriend Experience) — is about a group of friends who are pursing love, sex and fame in Los Angeles.

* The Netflix suspense thriller Messiah has cast Wil Traval (Arrow, Marvel’s Jessica Jones), Melinda Page Hamilton (Devious Maids, Mad Men), Stefania LaVie Owen (The Carrie Diaries) and Jane Adams (Hung) as series regulars, per Deadline. The 10-episode drama — produced by Mark Burnett and Roma Downey (The Bible) — explores the lines among religion, faith and politics as told from multiple points of view.

* Netflix has released a new trailer for Anne With an E Season 2, releasing all episodes on Friday, July 6:

