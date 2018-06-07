Shameless Gets Season 9 Return Date — Watch a Thank-You From the Cast

The Gallaghers will be getting Shameless again this fall, when the Showtime hit returns for Season 9 on Sunday, Sept. 9 at 9/8c.

The premiere date was announced via a new video, in which star Emmy Rossum and other members of the cast thank the fans for their support of the long-running series. While the montage includes no fresh footage from Season 9, it does provide a very nostalgic look back at the family’s previous eight years.

Read on for an official description of the new season — which will feature the show’s 100th episode — then press PLAY above to watch the announcement video:

Frank sees financial opportunity in campaigning and decides to give voice to the underrepresented South Side working man,” per the official description. “Fiona tries to build on her success with her apartment building and takes an expensive gamble hoping to catapult herself into the upper echelon. Lip distracts himself from the challenges of sobriety by taking in Eddie’s niece, Xan. Ian faces the consequences of his crimes as the Gay Jesus movement takes a destructive turn. Debbie fights for equal pay and combats harassment; and her efforts lead her to an unexpected realization. Carl sets his sights on West Point and prepares himself for cadet life. Liam must develop a new skillset to survive outside of his cushy private school walls. Kevin and V juggle the demands of raising the twins with running the Alibi as they attempt to transform the bar into a socially conscious business.

