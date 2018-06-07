Lizzy Caplan Nabs (Two!) Roles in Apple Thriller Are You Sleeping

Apple just ordered a double dose of Lizzy Caplan.

The Masters of Sex alumna has been tapped to co-star in the thriller Are You Sleeping, which received a 10-episode order from the tech giant’s forthcoming streaming service in May.

Based on the novel by Kathleen Barber and executive-produced by Reese Witherspoon, Are You Sleeping explores America’s obsession with true-crime podcasts and challenges viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage.

Per our sister site Deadline, Caplan has signed on to play twin sisters Josie and Lanie, whose lives have taken different paths. She will star opposite Oscar winner Octavia Spencer, who will play the investigative reporter behind a hit true-crime podcast that reopens the case of Josie and Lanie’s father’s murder.

Though she is best known for her Emmy-nominated turn as human sexuality researcher Virginia Johnson on Masters of Sex, Caplan has recently appeared in I’m Sorry, Angie Tribeca and the British miniseries Ill Behaviour.

Are You Sleeping is one of several series recently ordered at Apple: Thus far this year, the company has greenlit a musical dramedy from J.J. Abrams and Sara Bareilles, a comedy centered on a young Emily Dickinson and a psychological thriller from M. Night Shyamalan, among others.