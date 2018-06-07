Arrowverse Overlord Greg Berlanti Extends Warner Bros. Pact Thru 2024; New Deal Worth North of $300 Million

Greg Berlanti will not be joining the mass showrunner exodus to Netflix. At least not anytime soon. The uber producer behind such CW tentpoles as Arrow, The Flash and Riverdale has extended his overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group through 2024 in a deal said to be worth north of $300 million. Greg Berlanti Shows Ranked Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

Berlanti’s mega deal comes as several of his A-list counterparts — namely Ryan Murphy and Shonda Rhimes — have been lured away from their longtime studio perches (Fox and ABC, respectively) by Netflix. Those deals were valued at $300 million and $100 million, respectively.

According to sources, Berlanti’s $300 million pact is the second largest in WBTV history (behind only the deal inked by Big Bang producer Chuck Lorre).

Heading into fall, Berlanti’s name will be on a record-shattering 14 live-action series across six networks. The tally includes: All American, Arrow, Black Lightning, DC’s Legends ofTomorrow, The Flash, Riverdale and Supergirl at The CW; Blindspot at NBC; God Friended Me and The Red Line for CBS; Chilling Adventures of Sabrina for Netflix; Titans and Doom Patrol for the new DC Universe streaming service; and You for Lifetime.

“A lot has changed about TV since I started working in it 20 years ago, but what hasn’t changed is how blessed I feel to come to work every day, where I work with the most talented, hardest-working company, executives, showrunners, actors, writers, directors, casts and crews in the business,” Berlanti said in a statement. “I’m eternally grateful to all of them and to the audiences that have watched our shows. And finally, I’m thankful for the love, guidance and support I get from my husband, my family and my friends, which make moments like this one possible and all the moments in between the real reward.”