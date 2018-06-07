Atlanta Renewed for Season 3 at FX

Earn and Paper Boi’s tour is adding a few more stops: FX has renewed the Donald Glover comedy Atlanta for a third season, debuting in 2019, TVLine has learned.

“Atlanta is phenomenal, achieving and exceeding what few television series have done,” FX original programming president Nick Grad said in a statement. “With Atlanta Robbin’ Season, Donald and his collaborators elevated the series to even greater heights, building on the enormous success of their award-winning first season. We’re grateful to the producers and our extraordinary cast and crew for achieving this level of excellence, and we share the excitement with our audience about the third season knowing they will continue to take us to unexpected and thrilling places.”

Debuting in September 2016, Atlanta stars Glover as Earn, a college dropout who starts managing the career of his rapper cousin Alfred (Brian Tyree Henry). Its acclaimed freshman season scored a Golden Globe for best comedy series and an Emmy for best lead actor in a comedy for Glover. Season 2 — subtitled Robbin’ Season — wrapped up its 11-episode run last month.

No premiere date has been set yet for Atlanta Season 3, but be prepared to wait a while: Season 2 debuted a full 16 months after Season 1 ended.

