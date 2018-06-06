Samantha Bee Apologizes for C-Word Controversy, Fires Back at Critics

Samantha Bee opened Wednesday’s Full Frontal by addressing the elephant in the room.

Bee apologized again for referring to First Daughter Ivanka Trump as a “feckless c—t” last week: “I crossed the line, I regret it, and I do apologize for that.” While she reminded us that “it is a word that I have used on the show many times, hoping to reclaim it,” she acknowledged that the word can be painful for some women to hear, and “I don’t want to inflict more pain on them.” She never wanted her show “to hurt anyone,” she joked, “except Ted Cruz.”

She added, though, that “many men were also offended by my use of the word. I do not care about that.” Bee lamented that the controversy “has distracted from more important issues,” like the Trump administration’s policy of separating immigrant mothers from their children: “I would do anything to help those kids.” She also hit back at those who pointed to her insult as a sign that we need more civility in our society: “Civility is just nice words. Maybe we should all worry more about the niceness of our actions.”

To recap: Bee’s controversial comment came during the May 30 episode of her TBS show, while attacking the aforementioned Trump immigration policy. The following day, Bee issued a written apology for her poor choice of words, while the Turner network released a statement of its own, saying that such “vile words should not have been aired.” President Trump then weighed in via Twitter, asking, “Why aren’t they firing no talent Samantha Bee for the horrible language used on her low ratings show?”

At the end of this week’s show, Bee signed off by bidding her audience farewell and adding, “See you next… Wednesday.”

What did you think of Bee’s on-air response? Hit the comments with your reactions.