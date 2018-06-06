Musical Dramedy From Sara Bareilles, J.J. Abrams Snags Apple Series Order

Apple is singing a new tune, with a key assist from Sara Bareilles. The tech giant has given a straight-to-series, 10-episode order to the half-hour dramedy Little Voice, featuring original music by the Jesus Christ Superstar Live headliner.

Executive-produced by J.J. Abrams, Little Voice is described as “a love letter to the diverse musicality of New York” and an exploration of “the universal journey of finding your authentic voice in your early 20s.” Feature scribe Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam, Stepmom) will write and direct the first episode. She will also serve as showrunner.

Bareilles — who played Mary Magdalene in NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert! — will serve as an EP alongside Abrams, Nelson and Bad Robot’s Ben Stephenson. A Grammy and Tony Award nominee for the Waitress musical, Bareilles co-hosts the Tony Awards with Josh Groban this Sunday on CBS.

Little Voice joins a robust slate of upcoming Apple series that also includes a comedy featuring Hailee Steinfeld as poet Emily Dickinson, a Reese Witherspoon-produced comedy starring Kristen Wiig, a drama project from La La Land director Damien Chazelle and a psychological thriller from M. Night Shyamalan, to name a few.