The Flash/Legends' Keiynan Lonsdale Opens Up About Exit: 'What I Want From Life Now Is Different'

Call it, “How the West was lost.”

Keiynan Lonsdale on Wednesday morning shed light on his abrupt and somewhat unexpected exit from The CW’s Legends of Tomorrow, where for the back half of this past season he was a series regular (following a two-season “Run, Wally, run!” on The Flash).

“I’ve changed a lot in the past year (as you’ve probably noticed lol),” Lonsdale shared in a statement posted to Twitter, presumably alluding in part to his coming out as bisexual last May, “and for infinite reasons my perspective on life and what I want from it now is just completely different. Because of that, my heart told me it was the right time to continue my journey on an unknown path.”

Lonsdale goes on to assert that he is “damn grateful” for his Arrowverse experience to date, and echoes that which was reported on Tuesday: in addition to popping up in The Flash‘s Season 5 premiere this fall, Wally West will remain alive and well and could resurface wherever and whenever needed.

“It’s definitely not a total goodbye or ‘see ya never’ situation,” he wrote. “Wally West will still be around when you need him most.”

Love you all ⚡️❤️ – Keiy x pic.twitter.com/JBdxUaKocA — Keiynan Lonsdale 🌈 (@KeiynanLonsdale) June 6, 2018

Lonsdale’s exit comes just as Matt Ryan and Jes Macallan are set to begin series regular runs on Legends, as John Constantine and Ava Sharpe.

