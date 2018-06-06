13 Reasons Why Renewed for Season 3 — Watch Announcement Video

13 Reasons Why ended Season 2 with Justin Foley asking, “What do we do now?” In 2019, we’ll get our answer.

Netflix has renewed the hit drama for a 13-episode third season, slated to premiere next year, TVLine has learned. Brian Yorkey is set to return as showrunner, with production resuming in the coming months.

Not returning, however, is Katherine Langford, who recently revealed that she’s done telling Hannah Baker’s story.

“For me, we told Hannah’s story so fully in Season 1,” she said. “In a way, doing that scene in episode 13 [of Season 2], I’ve so often referred to it as it was the hardest scene because it’s the scene where I had to let her go. I think coming back this season was challenging because it was playing her but not really her.”

