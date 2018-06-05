TVLine Items: Zendaya Joins Euphoria Pilot, AGT Champ Is Stargirl and More

Zendaya is feeling the Euphoria at HBO: The singer/actress will star in the cable net’s drama pilot, based on the Israeli “Kids-meets-Trainspotting” teen series, our sister site Deadline reports. Also joining the cast are Eric Dane (The Last Ship), Storm Reid (A Wrinkle in Time), Maude Apatow (Girls), Brian “Astro” Bradley (Red Band Society) and Sydney Sweeney (The Handmaid’s Tale), among others.

The project — written by Sam Levinson (The Wizard of Lies) — is a story of drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media, love and friendship, as told by a lying, drug-addicted 17-year-old girl named Rue (Zendaya).

Zendaya got her start on the Disney Channel sitcoms Shake It Up and K.C. Undercover, before transitioning to big-screen roles in the films Spider-Man: Homecoming and The Greatest Showman.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* America’s Got Talent winner Grace VanderWaal will star in the movie Stargirl, based on the young-adult novel, for Disney’s upcoming streaming platform, Deadline reports.

* 9-1-1 has promoted Corinne Massiah and Marcanthonee Reis, who play the children of Angela Bassett’s character, to series regulars for Season 2, per Deadline.

* AMC has confirmed that Talking With Chris Hardwick will resume on Sunday, June 17 at 11/10c. Among the upcoming guests will be Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Bill Hader, Donald Glover, Ethan Hawke, and Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

* Oscar winner Barry Jenkins (Moonlight) will direct all the episodes of Amazon’s upcoming limited series The Underground Railroad.

* The second round of presenters for the 72nd Annual Tony Awards (airing this Sunday on CBS) include Christine Baranski, Melissa Benoist, Rachel Bloom, Rachel Brosnahan, Tituss Burgess, Katharine McPhee, Matthew Morrison, Ming-Na Wen and Kerry Washington, among others.

