Shadowhunters Cast and Crew React to Cancellation: 'We're as Shocked as You'

It’s been a rough 12 hours for Shadowhunters fans reeling from Freeform’s decision to end the series prematurely with a two-hour finale event to air in 2019 — and it hasn’t been any easier for the show’s cast and crew.

Here’s a rundown of reactions from the show’s “shocked” cast and crew:

* Katherine McNamara (aka Clary) was the first to react publicly, addressing her “dear angels” in an emotional Instagram post.

–

* Dominic Sherwood (aka Jace Wayland Herondale) turned to the fans for happiness, strength and pride.

All good things come to an end. It has been my privelidge to be a part of this world. @ShadowhuntersTV team have been so close to my heart for 3 years. You. The fans. Make us happy and strong and proud. Thank you. For everything. We say goodbye with a heavy heart but our heads… — Dominic Sherwood (@DomSherwood1) June 5, 2018

* Matthew Daddario (aka Alec Lightwood) reminded fans, “We have a full final season you should all watch that will make you cry, laugh and feel entirely and absolutely emotionally and professionally satiated for eternity.”

It has been an absolutely wonderful experience getting to be part of Shadowhunters for the past three years. After all of it, I hope I have fulfilled my promise of being the best Alec Lightwood you could ask for. Look out for the great work this crew will be doing out of — Matthew Daddario (@MatthewDaddario) June 5, 2018

* Daddario’s on-screen sister Emeraude Toubia (aka Izzy) thanked fans for making #SaveShadowhunters a worldwide trending topic.

We love you all!! Thank you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AKvAQpYn9l — Emeraude Toubia (@EmeraudeToubia) June 5, 2018

Harry Shum, Jr. (aka one half of super couple “Malec”) also mentioned the #SaveShadowhunters campaign following a series of grateful, emotional tweets.

First, I want to say thank you to the INCREDIBLE fans from all over the world! This has been an amazing journey being part of @ShadowhuntersTV & to have the opportunity to play the incomparable Magnus Bane. I am so proud of our magical cast, crew & writers for 3 wonderful seasons — Harry Shum Jr (@HarryShumJr) June 5, 2018

And it isn’t just the cast that’s struggling to accept the news. Executive producer Matt Hastings also expressed his “utter shock” before informing fans that “the best work we’ve done has yet to be revealed. 3B fires on all cylinders.”

Shadowfamily- this has come as a complete and utter shock & I am deeply saddened. To make this show for you has been an uncommon privilege. We built this film family together and we couldn’t be more proud of all the talent in front of & behind the camera who brought SH to life. — Matt Hastings (@mattdirector) June 5, 2018

Your thoughts on the show’s untimely demise, now that you’ve had a night to sleep on it? Drop ’em in a comment below.