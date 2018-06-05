Shadowhunters Cast and Crew React to Cancellation: 'We're as Shocked as You'

It’s been a rough 12 hours for Shadowhunters fans reeling from Freeform’s decision to end the series prematurely with a two-hour finale event to air in 2019 — and it hasn’t been any easier for the show’s cast and crew.
Here’s a rundown of reactions from the show’s “shocked” cast and crew:
* Katherine McNamara (aka Clary) was the first to react publicly, addressing her “dear angels” in an emotional Instagram post.
–
* Dominic Sherwood (aka Jace
Wayland Herondale) turned to the fans for happiness, strength and pride.
* Matthew Daddario (aka Alec Lightwood) reminded fans, “We have a full final season you should all watch that will make you cry, laugh and feel entirely and absolutely emotionally and professionally satiated for eternity.”
* Daddario’s on-screen sister Emeraude Toubia (aka Izzy) thanked fans for making #SaveShadowhunters a worldwide trending topic.
Harry Shum, Jr. (aka one half of super couple “Malec”) also mentioned the #SaveShadowhunters campaign following a series of grateful, emotional tweets.
And it isn’t just the cast that’s struggling to accept the news. Executive producer Matt Hastings also expressed his “utter shock” before informing fans that “the best work we’ve done has yet to be revealed. 3B fires on all cylinders.”
Your thoughts on the show’s untimely demise, now that you’ve had a night to sleep on it? Drop ’em in a comment below.