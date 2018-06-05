Reverie Sneak Peek: Mara Arrives Underdressed for a Glam Spy Mission

Mara Kint is still finessing the details of her new job with Reverie, as seen in this sneak peek from Episode 2 of NBC’s summertime thriller.

In “Bond, Jane Bond” (airing Wednesday at 10/9c), a client (played by Kingdom‘s Ahna O’Reilly) has become addicted to an espionage-themed adventure. Cue the intervention of Mara (Sarah Shahi), who leaps into the reverie to help Jane assemble the missing pieces in her life to save her.

In the sneak peek above, Mara doesn’t foresee “arriving” in so glamorous a setting, so she must quickly improvise an outfit — before coming face to face with Jane… as well as the brutish spies who are chasing her! Press play above to see how Mara and Jane handle themselves during a powder room showdown.

Also in this week’s episode, Mara continues to deal with the unanticipated side effects of Reverie — including how the VR avatars (as glimpsed in the scene above) are starting to acknowledge and interact with her, whereas previously her digital self had been ignored.

