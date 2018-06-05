Orange Is the New Black (Finally!) Gets Season 6 Premiere Date

The riot may be over, but the binge continues.

Netflix on Tuesday revealed that Orange Is the New Black Season 6 will be released on Friday, July 27. It will be the dramedy’s latest summer premiere date since Season 1, which dropped on July 11 in 2013. All subsequent seasons have dropped in June. Orange Is the New Black: OMG Season 5 Moments Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

The 20-second teaser accompanying the announcement gives us a glimpse of post-riot Litchfield, and it’s nothing but shattered windows and broken lights. “This is a whole new world,” we hear an inmate say, and the slow pan across Litchfield’s trashed cafeteria makes it clear that Season 6 will indeed be uncharted territory.

As you’ll recall, Season 5 ended on a major cliffhanger. A newly engaged Piper and Alex stood hand-in-hand with their fellow inmates — including Red, Nicky, Gloria, Taystee, Cindy, Suzanne, Blanca and Freida — waiting for the inevitable entry of armed officers following the prison riot. Meanwhile, the rest of the inmates were loaded onto buses and sent to different prisons.

Watch the Season 6 teaser above, then tell us if you’re looking forward to returning to Litchfield.