Legends Season 4: Keiynan Lonsdale Not Returning as Series Regular

Wally West’s time aboard the Waverider was over in a… jiffy.

TVLine has learned that Keiynan Lonsdale will not be returning to DC’s Legends of Tomorrow as a series regular for Season 4.

As previously reported, both Matt Ryan (as Constantine) and Jes Macallan (Ava) have been promoted to series regulars for the coming season.

Lonsdale first crossed over to Legends for its Season 3 premiere, when Wally offered Nate a speedster assist. After his two-season run on The Flash came to a close, Lonsdale resurfaced on Legends midway through Season 3, and as a series regular.

Though Legends‘ Beebo-tastic season finale marked Lonsdale’s final appearance as a regular on the Arrowverse’s team-up series, he is confirmed to be a part of The Flash‘s Season 5 premiere — presumably getting to know baby sister Jenna a bit more (after returning in the finale for her arrival home from the hospital).

With Wally thus alive and well, the door of course remains open for Lonsdale to return to Legends in the future (so to speak), as needed.

Legends returns this fall, now airing Mondays at 8/7c (leading into the similarly relocated Arrow), while The Flash is staying put as Tuesday’s lead-off hitter.

