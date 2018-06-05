Empire's Grace Byers Joins The Gifted as Series Regular in Season 2

Less than two weeks after plummeting to her death on Fox’s Empire, Grace Byers is returning to the network this fall with a series-regular role on The Gifted. And the actress will be be doing what she does best: playing bad. May Sweeps 2018: Most Shocking Deaths Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

Byers’ alter ego — Reeva — will team up with Polaris, Andy and The Frost Sisters in the ‘Inner Circle.’ Per the official character description, Reeva is a “smart, charming, authoritative, elegant, beautiful woman who is ruthless in her efforts to fight for her people. She leads an elite band of followers and has a soft spot for her new recruits, but is still capable of extreme violence in defense of her vision.”

TVLine can also confirm that Skyler Samuels is now officially promoted to series regular for Season 2, playing Frost sisters Esme, Sophie and Phoebe.

Byers wrapped up her four-season run as Anika (aka nemesis to Taraji P. Henson’s Cookie) on May 23 when her character’s drink was spiked with a hallucinogen, sending her tumbling off a balcony and into a glass table below. She died (fairly) instantly.

The Gifted returns with Season 2 this fall, now airing Tuesdays at 8/7c (where it will lead into Lethal Weapon Season 3).