Emmys 2018: Lead Actor in a Drama Series — Our 6 Dream Nominees!

Here are two things we can promise you about this year’s Emmy contest for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: For the first time in five years, disgraced actor Kevin Spacey will not snag a nomination for House of Cards.

Meanwhile, the slot Bob Odenkirk has occupied since 2015 will also have a vacancy sign on it — but for far less controversial reasons; Better Call Saul‘s delayed Season 4 launch merely fell outside the eligibility period. Emmys 2018: Lead Actor, Drama — Dream Nominees Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

As a result, the Lead Actor race is primed for a significant shakeup/infusion of new blood, making our Dream Emmy roundup a critically important resource for voters.

For the record, 2018 Emmy nominations will be voted on from June 11-25, and unveiled on July 12. The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, hosted by Colin Jost and Michael Che, is scheduled to air Monday, Sept. 17, on NBC.

Check out the gallery to the right — or click here for direct access — to see our ideas, then tell us if our picks warrant a “Woot!,” a “Whaaaat?” or a crisp slap of rebuke!

