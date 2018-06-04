TVLine Items: V-Wars Adds 2, Greenleaf Return, Undercover Celebs and More

Arrow vet Adrian Holmes‘ next role is a real bloodsucker: The actor — who recurred on the aforementioned CW drama as police captain Frank Pike — has joined Netflix’s upcoming vampire drama V-Wars, starring Ian Somerhalder, our sister site Deadline reports.

In the series, Dr. Luther Swann (Somerhalder) enters a world of horror when a mysterious disease transforms his best friend (Holmes) into a murderous predator who feeds on other humans. Jacky Lai (Beyond) co-stars as a struggling online journalist.

Holmes’ other TV credits include Continuum, Supernatural and the Canadian drama 19-2.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* OWN’s megachurch drama Greenleaf will return for Season 3 with a two-night premiere on Tuesday, Aug. 28 and Wednesday, Aug. 29 at 10/9c.

* CBS’ Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition has tapped the following participants: singer Jewel (airing June 8), WWE chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon (June 15) and model Ashley Graham (June 22).

* The CW has pushed back the U.S. premiere of the Kristin Kreuk-starring Canadian drama Burden of Truth two weeks to Wednesday, July 25 at 8 pm. Also, fellow summer freshman The Outpost will now debut an hour later, on Tuesday, July 10 at 9 pm.

* ABC has given an eight-episode order to Family Food Fight, based on the Australian format. Hosted by The Great American Baking Show’s Ayesha Curry, the culinary competition series features eight American families facing off in the kitchen.

* HBO has released a new teaser for Insecure Season 3, premiering Sunday, Aug. 12 at 10:30 pm.

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?