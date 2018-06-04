Shadowhunters to End With Two-Hour Series Finale Event in 2019

Freeform is closing the doors of the New York Institute earlier than expected: Shadowhunters won’t return for a fourth season, and will end after the upcoming second half of Season 3, TVLine has learned.

The supernatural drama will wrap things up in the spring of 2019 with a 12-episode run — titled Shadowhunters: The Final Hunt — that will be capped off by a two-hour series finale event.

Season to date, Shadowhunters is averaging barely 400,000 total weekly viewers, down sharply from Season 2 and ranking fifth ranking all current Freeform programs.

“We are very proud of Shadowhunters, a series that broke new ground in the genre world and became a fan favorite,” the network said in a statement. “However, along with our partners at Constantin, we reached the very difficult decision not to renew the show for a fourth season. But as big supporters and fans ourselves, Freeform insisted on and championed the filming of a special two-part finale that would give devoted fans a proper ending.”

Based on the Mortal Instruments novels by Cassandra Clare, Shadowhunters starred Katherine McNamara as Clary Fray, an aspiring artist who learns she’s a human-angel hybrid destined to help protect the New York City streets from all manner of creatures that go bump in the night. The series also starred Dominic Sherwood, Alberto Rosende, Matthew Daddario, Emeraude Toubia, Alisha Wainwright, Isaiah Mustafa and Harry Shum, Jr.

Shadowhunters wrapped the first half of its third season in May with a fiery finale that ended with the team believing Clary to be dead. (For what it’s worth, executive producer Todd Slavkin confirmed to TVLine that McNamara will remain on the show, hinting that “the fact that Jonathan’s hand grabbed her from that coffin means something moving forward.”)

Are you devastated by Shadowhunters‘ untimely demise? Drop all of your thoughts in a comment below.