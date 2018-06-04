Jon Stewart Defends Sam Bee, Says Trump Likely Uses C-Word All the Time

Jon Stewart is standing by a former member of his “best f—king news team ever.”

During a Q&A in San Francisco on Sunday night, Stewart came to the defense of Samantha Bee — a former Daily Show correspondent — who was criticized in May for calling Ivanka Trump a “feckless c—t” on an episode of Full Frontal.

Bee apologized soon after the backlash began, expressing her regret for using an “inappropriate and inexcusable” word to describe the First Daughter. TBS also issued an apology, saying “those words should not have been aired.”

But when asked about the controversy surrounding Bee’s insult, Stewart said conservatives have a tendency to play the victim when it comes to their portrayal in the media.

“Please understand that a lot of what the right does, and it’s maybe their greatest genius, is they’ve created a code of conduct that they police, that they themselves don’t have to, in any way, abide,” Stewart said, according to The Daily Beast. He added that conservatives will never “give up this ‘We’re the real victims’ game… It’s a game, it’s a strategy and it’s working.”

Stewart went on to imply that President Trump, and members of his administration, likely use the C-word on a regular basis: “They don’t give a s—t about the word c—t. [Trump] says [the C-word] instead of ‘please,’ I’m guessing.”

He closed by addressing liberal members of the audience, advising them to be wary of right-wing politicians’ potential for hypocrisy.

“Don’t get caught in a trap of thinking you can live up to a code of integrity that will be enough for the propagandist right. There isn’t,” he said. “And so, create your own moral code to live by, but don’t be fooled into trying to make concessions that you think will mollify them.”

