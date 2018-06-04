Luke Cage Season 2 Video: Watch Misty and Colleen Team Up to Throw Down

Three arms. Two women. One epic bar brawl.

That’s what awaits you in this sneak peek at the upcoming second season of Marvel’s Luke Cage (hitting Netflix on June 22), which finds Misty Knight kicking more butt with one appendage than most people can with two.

After losing an arm during The Defenders‘ dramatic climax, Misty feels “powerless and alone,” according to a Netflix release. Fortunately, she “finds solace” in Iron Fist‘s Colleen Wing, who “inspires her to reclaim her power.” (I guess you could say that Misty is being taken under Colleen’s… wing, eh?? Eh??)

Hit PLAY on the clip above for a first look at Luke Cage‘s second season, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.