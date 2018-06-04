Gotham Star Suggests the Fifth and Final Season Will Be Extra-Short

Holy Episode Count, Batman! It appears that Bruce Wayne’s transformation into the Caped Crusader has been streamlined.

As previously reported, Fox’s Gotham was renewed last month for a fifth and final season, to premiere at midseason. At the time of that announcement, the presumably smaller episode count was officially “TBD,” and it still is.

Yet series vet Camren Bicondova, who plays Selena, said during an Instagram Live broadcast that Season 5 will be just 10 episodes, while also suggesting a January 2019 premiere date.

Fox is not confirming any episode count at this time, however.

Picking up where last month’s finale left off — with the titular metropolis cut off from society and all manner of criminals truly running amok — Gotham‘s final run will focus “on Bruce Wayne’s transformation into the Caped Crusader,” Fox brass said during Upfronts Week. EP John Stephens meanwhile told ComicBook.com that the final season will feature a bit of the Batman: Zero Year comic book storyline, in which a nascent Batman fights to keep the Riddler from laying siege to Gotham.

Averaging a 0.8 demo rating and 2.5 million total viewers this past season (in Live+Same Day numbers), Gotham ranked next-to-last in both measures among all Fox dramas (besting only the cancelled The Exorcist).

