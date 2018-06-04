American Gods Season 2 Recast: Meet Gillian Anderson's Media Successor

Relative newcomer Kahyun Kim has some sizable shoes to fill. The Austin & Ally alum is joining American Gods‘ delayed Season 2 as New Media, succeeding former cast member Gillian Anderson, TVLine has confirmed.

As we previously reported, Kim’s character — dubbed New Media — will symbolize the role of social media in modern American life the same way that Anderson’s Media represented television and pop culture in Season 1. Kim’s TV credits also include guest stints on Mysteries of Laura and Shameless. Deadline broke the news of Kim’s casting.

Back in January, Anderson confirmed that she was departing the fantasy drama.Her announcement came roughly six weeks after co-showrunners Bryan Fuller and Michael Green left the show due to creative differences with producer Fremantle over the length and direction of Season 2. Jesse Alexander (Lost, Hannibal) has replaced them at the helm.

Also joining the Starz drama’s eight-episode sophomore season (slated to bow next year) is Rescue Me‘s Dean Winters (as Mr. Town) and Canadian actress Devery Jacobs (as Sam Black Crow).