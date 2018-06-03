The 100 Sneak Peek: Kane Makes a New Enemy... and a Surprising Ally

The following clip from Tuesday’s episode of The 100 (The CW, 9/8c) will have you asking: Whose war is it, anyway?

TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek drops us into the prisoners’ base camp, where McCreary — and his trigger-happy finger — isn’t thrilled with Charmaine’s approach to handling Kane and Abby.

“You think we’re dividing their forces?” he asks, pointing a gun at his supposed ally. “He’s dividing ours.”

Look, I’d love for everyone to hold hands and sing “Kumbaya,” but maybe we should take this McCreary-Charmaine conflict as a good sign; if the prisoners all end up turning on one another, it’ll make Wonkru’s job a whole lot easier.

Hit PLAY on the video above, then drop a comment with your thoughts on The 100‘s fifth season thus far.