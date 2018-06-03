Michelle Wolf doesn’t think ABC was brave to revive the conservative-leaning Roseanne, nor does she think the Disney-owned network deserves credit for cancelling its biggest hit.

On Sunday’s episode of her Netflix variety/sketch show The Break, Wolf weighed in on Roseanne Barr’s bigoted tweet about former Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett, saying, “It’s not a joke. It’s barely a tweet,” and “her excuse for tweeting it was [also] bad. You’ve gotta get better at one of those, Roseanne,” Wolf added.

The comedienne then showed a picture from Barr’s most controversial photoshoot: a 2009 spread for the satirical Jewish magazine Heeb, in which she dressed up as Adolf Hitler, and pulled gingerbread cookies out of an oven.

“Everyone’s been saying it’s so brave of ABC to cancel [its] biggest hit show, but the bold move was actually putting this lady chef Hitler back on the air in the first place,” Wolf opined. “So kudos to ABC. It takes a lot of courage to fire someone after they’ve been openly racist for the thousandth time.”

Wolf then suggested a potential replacement for ABC’s Tuesday night lineup: A new sitcom starring a troubled Lethal Weapon star — no, not that one! — with a long history of antisemitism.

