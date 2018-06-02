Set Your DVR: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of June 3

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “Facebook Watch” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to Set Your DVR.

For those expecting things to slow down in the month of June, think again! Below you’ll find a dozen season premieres (including So You Think You Can Dance and Humans), seven series launches (including Pose and Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger) and no less than six series finales (including Sense8 and The Fosters).

Sunday, June 3

9 pm Pose series premiere (FX)

10 pm Succession series premiere (HBO)

Monday, June 4

8 pm The Fosters series finale event (Freeform; Part 1 of 3)

8 pm So You Think You Can Dance Season 15 premiere (Fox)

9 pm Dietland series premiere (AMC; two hours, followed by after-show)

9 pm Whose Line Is It Anyway? Season 14 premiere (The CW)

Tuesday, June 5

8 pm The Fosters series finale event (Freeform; Part 2 of 3)

9 pm Face Off final season premiere (Syfy)

10 pm Humans Season 3 premiere (AMC)

10 pm Younger Season 5 premiere (TV Land)

10:30 pm The Last O.G. Season 1 finale (TBS)

10:30 pm Teachers Season 3 premiere (TV Land)

Wednesday, June 6

8 pm The CMT Music Awards (CMT)

8 pm The Fosters series finale event (Freeform; Part 3 of 3)

8 pm Hollywood Darlings Season 2 finale (Pop)

10 pm Condor series premiere (Audience Network)

Thursday, June 7

8 pm The Four Season 2 premiere (Fox; two hours)

8 pm Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger series premiere (Freeform)

9 pm Nashville Season 6B premiere (CMT)

10 pm American Woman series premiere (Paramount Network)

10 pm Imposters series finale (Bravo)

Friday, June 8

12 am Sense8 series finale (Netflix)

8 pm My Last Days Season 2 finale (The CW)

Saturday, June 9

9 am Big Hero 6 series premiere (Disney XD)

8 pm The Crossing series finale (ABC, two episodes; cancelled)

9 pm Patrick Melrose series finale (Showtime)

9 pm Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s series finale (OWN)

